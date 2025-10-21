ICICI Bank vs HDFC Bank: Why a treasury dip doesn’t undermine ICICI’s edge
Core earnings, stronger margins, and a leaner balance sheet make ICICI Bank a more attractive bet than peer HDFC Bank, despite slower profit growth and a dip in treasury income in Q2FY26.
The Street reacted differently to the September quarter (Q2FY26) results of India’s top private sector banks, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. HDFC Bank’s stock remained flat, while ICICI Bank’s shares fell 3%. Investors may have been drawn to HDFC’s seemingly stronger net profit growth of 10.8% year-on-year, compared with ICICI’s 5.2% increase.