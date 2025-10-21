The second factor is the loan-deposit ratio (LDR). HDFC Bank faces pressure to bring its LDR down. The bank’s intention is to reduce its LDR over the long term to about 87%, even as the ratio jumped 300 basis points sequentially to 98% in Q2FY26. To achieve this, HDFC will need to either slow loan growth or boost deposits—both of which could weigh on net interest income. ICICI, by contrast, faces no such constraint, with its LDR already at 87%.