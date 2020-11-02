ICICI Bank wants investors to look beyond covid-19

Pandemics don’t last long." As messages of hope go, this one from ICICI Bank’s management was the strongest among lenders, although certainly not different.

For one, it cuts through a short-term outlook towards a more medium-term one. ICICI Bank is looking towards FY22 as a more normalized year in terms of growth and asset quality.

In a media call on Saturday, India’s second-largest private sector lender by assets said it is completely protected against all anticipated risks from the pandemic and is ready for the next growth phase. “We are confident that our provisions against covid-19 will completely cushion us from the risks," said Sandeep Batra, president and executive director at the bank.

ICICI Bank had entered the pandemic on a strong footing. Its bad loan pile had declined to 5.53% of loans by March this year from 8.84% two years ago. The bank’s loan growth had held up despite a general deceleration for the industry and its capital adequacy ratio was one of the highest. With a leadership change, ICICI Bank had shrugged off worries over governance as well. But all this didn’t matter to investors as its shares got hammered the same way most of its peer banks’ had been earlier this year. However, analysts now see a disproportionate recovery in ICICI Bank’s fortunes and, hence, in its stock too.

“A lower share of SME and unsecured retail loans means asset quality hit would be less than other banks. And the performance of its corporate book is looking up. The valuations don’t entirely price in these things," said an analyst.

The bank’s stock trades at a modest 1.8 times estimated book value for FY22. HDFC Bank trades at 2.9 times while Kotak Mahindra Bank is at a more dearer 4 times.

ICICI Bank reported its highest-ever quarterly net profit in the September quarter, which certainly seems to vindicate the 54 brokerages that have a buy or an outperform rating on the stock. Indeed, even Sanford C. Bernstein, which had a contrarian ‘Sell’ rating two years ago is in the ‘Outperform’ camp now.

To be sure, analysts have already anticipated a smart improvement in ICICI Bank’s performance metrics in the coming quarters. “The feedback on credit risk and organization culture has been positive since the new CEO took over. ICICI has built a strong digital architecture which we believe is under-appreciated," analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein had said in a note as early as July.

But quarterly profits don’t mean much if the outlook is less appealing. For ICICI though, the outlook seems brighter. To start with, the ₹15,000 crore equity capital it raised in August has turned the tide favourably. But more than the heft in the capital, what matters is whether it feeds growth or is just a cushion against delinquencies. Since ICICI Bank has already made enough provisions for most risks, the need for drawing down on capital would lessen in future.

That said, asset quality is still not entirely clear or predictive. Stressed borrowers can come ahead to demand lenient loan terms until December, although the bank has indicated that the share of such restructured loans in the book won’t amount to more than low single digits. Given that the most vulnerable small and medium enterprise loans form about 3% of the loan book, the worry looks less. Collection efficiencies have reached pre-covid levels for most segments. In short, the blow to asset quality, if any, would be manageable.

The second factor is growth. For the September quarter, the 10% loan growth was no chump change. The bank is confident that it would find opportunities to deploy the capital it has raised as also its stellar deposit mobilization towards safer loan assets.

ICICI Bank is certainly protected against asset quality hits, but getting lending opportunities in an economy ravaged by the pandemic seems a tough game.

