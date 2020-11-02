ICICI Bank wants investors to look beyond covid-19

ICICI Bank had entered the pandemic on a strong footing. Its bad loan pile had declined to 5.53% of loans by March this year from 8.84% two years ago. The bank’s loan growth had held up despite a general deceleration for the industry and its capital adequacy ratio was one of the highest. With a leadership change, ICICI Bank had shrugged off worries over governance as well. But all this didn’t matter to investors as its shares got hammered the same way most of its peer banks’ had been earlier this year. However, analysts now see a disproportionate recovery in ICICI Bank’s fortunes and, hence, in its stock too.