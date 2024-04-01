ICICI Lombard investors need to look beyond tech edge, good execution
Summary
- The valuation of ICICI Lombard stock at a price-to-earnings multiple of 40 times based on average FY24 estimated earnings, looks stretched
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd is leveraging technology to attract customers and offer them appropriate products using data analytics. The company recently briefed analysts about its digital initiatives, which helped in scaling up its business while keeping costs under check.