ICICI Lombard investors need to look beyond tech edge, good execution

The geographical risk can also be factored in appropriately as ICICI Lombard stores more than four petabytes of data. Even when an actual catastrophe occurs, ICICI Lombard can curtail losses by sending real-time risk notifications to property owners as it did for Chennai floods in 2023. This was done with the help of data collected from 2015 floods, which showed that the quantum and timing of the rain is similar to 2023.