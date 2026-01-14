ICICI Lombard: Should investors rejoice over faster Q3 premium growth or worry about the net profit decline?
Gross domestic premium income rises 13.3%, driven by retail health, while underwriting losses push net profit down 3.3%.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd’s shares fell on Wednesday, despite the sharp acceleration in its gross domestic premium income (GDPI) growth rate to 13.3% in the December quarter (Q3FY26). This is the first time in FY26 that the company’s growth rate exceeded the industry’s 11.5% growth.