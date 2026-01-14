ICICI Lombard stock peaked in September 2024 at ₹2,302 and is currently at ₹1,885. The valuation seems more palatable now at a price-to-earnings multiple of 28 times based on a Bloomberg consensus for FY27. The valuation can be seen in the context of the expanding scope of general insurance that has become a proxy play on changing lifestyles. As more vehicles, consumer durables, and expensive mobile phones are being bought, the demand for general insurance also increases, even though it is a fiercely competitive sector.