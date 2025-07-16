ICICI Lombard’s strong profit growth insures subdued premium performance
Despite subdued premium growth due to an accounting shift, ICICI Lombard posted strong profit in Q1FY26, earning investor confidence and a high valuation multiple. But rising competition and weak top-line momentum remain key concerns.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd remains India’s largest non-life insurer by market capitalization—at ₹1 trillion—even as it continues to trail state-owned New India Assurance Co. Ltd in gross premium income. Based on FY25 financials, ICICI Lombard’s market capitalization-to-gross written premium (GWP) ratio stands at nearly 3.5x, compared to less than 1x for New India Assurance.