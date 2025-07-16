ICICI Lombard’s strong profit growth insures subdued premium performance

Combined ratio, which is a total of claims liability and expenses as a percentage of net premium, stood at 102.2% versus 102.3% year-on-year on a like-for-like basis, even after accounting for the Ahmedabad plane crash-related claims. A combined ratio of over 100% indicates that an insurance company is making a loss from its core insurance activity. This is the case with most insurance companies, which makes the function of investment management critical to offset the loss from insurance activity with income from investments and make a profit at an aggregate level.