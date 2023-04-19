ICICI Lombard has multiple woes3 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 09:35 PM IST
The company’s net profit rose by 40% year-on-year to ₹437 crore. Earnings growth received a boost from higher investment income.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd’s results for the March quarter (Q4FY23) were satisfactory but not particularly exciting. The company’s net profit rose by 40% year-on-year to ₹437 crore. Earnings growth received a boost from higher investment income.
