ICICI Lombard has multiple woes

In an earnings call, ICICI Lombard’s management said the overall competitive intensity in the industry has eased a bit. But investors need to keep a close tab on how the competition pans out, going ahead. “We understand that select large unlisted players remain more aggressive even as IPO-bound new-age players have been less aggressive; the former may not remain irrational for long, in our view," said Kotak’s analysts. The brokerage expects growth to accelerate to 12% over FY24-25E from 7% in FY23, as competitive pressures ease and wallet share in dealership channels rebound.

