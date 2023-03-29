ICICI Lombard’s digital push overshadowedby other concerns2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 10:47 PM IST
The stock’s performance has been unimpressive lately. In 2023 so far, its shares have declined by around 13%, a steeper fall than sector index Nifty Financial Services.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd at its 2023 analyst meet held recently showcased its continued thrust on digital product innovations and partnerships. The aim is to improve customer experience, reduce the risk of frauds, explore cross-selling opportunities, and improve penetration.
