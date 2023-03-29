ICICI Lombard’s digital push overshadowedby other concerns

ICICI Lombard’s management has guided for a combined ratio of 102% by FY25. A combined ratio above 100% indicates the company is paying more claims than receiving premiums. In the December quarter, ICICI Lombard’s combined ratio stood at 104.4%. According to analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd, “ICICI Lombard continues to report a materially better combined ratio than the overall sector (and even the private sector’s average)." However, everything is not hunky dory. “Given the hyper-competitive market environment on the pricing front and on the distributor payout front, it is aiming for a combined ratio of 102% by FY25 (FY23E: about 105%)," point out the Emkay analysts. This is slightly worse than pre-pandemic ambition of about 100%, they added.