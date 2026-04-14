ICICI Pru AMC outpaces industry growth in Q4, but headwinds are gathering

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co’s March-quarter results (Q4FY26) demonstrated that it continues to outpace industry growth, even as the broader mutual fund sector enters a more challenging period.
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co’s March-quarter results (Q4FY26) demonstrated that it continues to outpace industry growth, even as the broader mutual fund sector enters a more challenging period.
The AMC’s quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) growth of about 25% year-on-year to ₹11.8 trillion, ahead of the mutual fund industry’s 21% growth to ₹81.6 trillion, reinforced the AMC’s market leadership in active funds. The stock has gained 20% this month.
The AMC’s quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) growth of about 25% year-on-year to ₹11.8 trillion, ahead of the mutual fund industry’s 21% growth to ₹81.6 trillion, reinforced the AMC’s market leadership in active funds. The stock has gained 20% this month.
Operating revenue grew 20% year-on-year to ₹1,517 crore in the quarter. However, net profit grew at a slower pace of 10% to ₹763 crore, hurt by mark-to-market (M2M) losses. In fact, profit was down 17% sequentially, even as core operating profit remained flat. To be sure, net profit for the full year FY26 rose 24% to ₹3,298 crore.
ICICI Prudential's performance is particularly notable given that the mutual fund industry’s growth slowed to just 0.7% in the quarter as broad declines in core equity and debt segments offset the gains made by gold and silver-backed passive funds. The industry is also navigating a tougher environment marked by stricter regulatory caps on expense ratios and commissions, alongside market volatility that threatens equity inflows and rising yields that have pressured debt AUM.
Irrespective of sector growth, management reiterated its focus on capturing a larger slice of industry AUM. In a media call, management highlighted that volatile markets tend to shift investor preference toward dynamic asset allocation strategies, an area where ICICI AMC has so far enjoyed strong flows.
Management also drew attention to how long and successful track records, such as those of ICICI AMC, continue to attract inflows during uncertain market conditions. It said it wasn’t worried about the industry chatter on investors halting their systematic investment plans (SIPs) either.
Industry-wide SIP inflows rose to about Rs32,000 crore in March, versus Rs30,000 crore in February and Rs26,000 crore in the year-ago period, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). This indicates that investors are following a ‘buy the dip’ strategy as anticipated, and any halted SIPs likely represent temporary shifts in allocation due to market volatility rather than a total exit.
Sure, regulatory headwinds are growing. New regulatory caps on base total expense ratios (TER), tighter commissions, and stricter rules for thematic funds came into force on 1 April. These changes could compress yields and growth across the AMC industry.
However, ICICI AMC’s diversified distribution architecture offers an important cushion. Nearly 29% of its QAAUM comes through the direct channel, 37% via mutual fund distributors, and 18% through banks (including ICICI Bank), with the remainder routed through national distributors. This reduces dependence on any single channel and improves resilience against commission compression.
Alternative route
Meanwhile, alternatives may prove to be the next margin lever for the AMC. These currently contribute less than 10% of ICICI AMC’s AUM, but that’s set to change.
The transfer of assets from ICICI Venture, which operates across private equity, will complement the AMC’s existing portfolio management services (PMS) and alternative investment fund (
AIF) exposure to listed equities, private credit, and real estate. This should expand the bouquet of high-yielding alternatives meaningfully.
Add to this the company’s overseas push via its Dubai office, and new offerings such as category-III AIFs in IFSC Gift City and specialized investment fund (SIF) products, and the runway for non-traditional growth segments appears to be widening.
The stock currently trades at around 40 times estimated FY27 earnings based on a Bloomberg consensus, a premium that reflects both its scale and its leadership in active AUM.