Investors cheered ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co.’s March quarter (Q4FY26) results, sending the stock up around 3% to ₹560. Its annualized premium equivalent (APE) stood at ₹3,830 crore, up 9.3% year-on-year — a sharp improvement from 3.6% growth in Q3. Notably, APE had declined in the first two quarters of FY26.
ICICI Pru Life: Moving in right direction, but still doesn’t justify rosy outlook embedded in valuation
SummaryICICI Pru Life’s Q4 shows strong protection growth and margin gains, but FY26 growth stayed muted and FY27 outlook remains modest. Does a 28–29x VNB valuation leave room for error?
Investors cheered ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co.’s March quarter (Q4FY26) results, sending the stock up around 3% to ₹560. Its annualized premium equivalent (APE) stood at ₹3,830 crore, up 9.3% year-on-year — a sharp improvement from 3.6% growth in Q3. Notably, APE had declined in the first two quarters of FY26.
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