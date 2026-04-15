ICICI Pru Life: Moving in right direction, but still doesn’t justify rosy outlook embedded in valuation

Investors cheered ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co.’s March quarter (Q4FY26) results, sending the stock up around 3% to ₹560. Its annualized premium equivalent (APE) stood at ₹3,830 crore, up 9.3% year-on-year — a sharp improvement from 3.6% growth in Q3. Notably, APE had declined in the first two quarters of FY26.