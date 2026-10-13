ICICI AMC delivers on growth, but market volatility curtails profit

Ananya Roy
2 min read13 Oct 2026, 12:29 PM IST
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Equity and hybrid funds helped ICICI Prudential AMC strengthen its position in actively managed products, while its smaller alternatives business also expanded.(Bloomberg)
Summary
ICICI AMC’s revenue grew faster than its assets under management in Q2FY27, but treasury losses limited profit growth. Rising distribution commissions and market volatility pose further challenges.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. (AMC) clocked a healthy 16.3% year-on-year growth in operating revenue in the September quarter (Q2FY27) to 1,674 crore, supported by industry-beating growth in assets under management (AUM) and a high-yielding asset mix. However, net profit growth was limited to 6.1%, weighed down by lower other income.

AUM drives growth

Quarterly average AUM surged 13.7% to 12.4 trillion, led by its mainstay mutual funds which expanded 14.4% to 11.6 trillion. Equity hybrid and equity schemes registered 19.7% and 16.3% growth, respectively, helping the AMC retain its leadership in actively managed funds with 13.3% market share, and 26.4% in equity-oriented hybrid funds.

PMS and AIF schemes, while still small compared with mutual fund AUM, also posted robust growth. AIF AUM rose to 0.24 trillion in September 2026 from 0.19 trillion a year earlier, with the base adjusted for assets transferred from ICICI Venture. Meanwhile, PMS AUM grew to 0.31 trillion from 0.25 trillion.

The alternatives business could see further growth following the acquisition of ICICI Securities’ PMS and the launch of the AMC’s fifth specialised investment fund (SIF). Faster growth in higher-yielding products also helped revenue growth outpace overall AUM growth.

Fee and commission expenses rose 30% year-on-year, contributing to faster expense growth and slightly tempering operating profit growth. Operating profit nevertheless increased 15.7% to 1,181 crore. But the ball and chain on net profit was other income. Mark-to-market losses on treasury holdings led to a 76.5% year-on-year plunge in other income to 17 crore. Thus, net profit growth was dragged down to just 6.1% to 889 crore.

Also Read | S Naren on contrarian investing, AI risks and navigating a volatile market

Market headwinds

Volatile stock market conditions pose multiple challenges for the company, given that equity-focused schemes remain its core products despite some progress in diversifying into alternatives.

First, systematic investments registered a second consecutive quarter of sequential decline in Q2FY27. Second, asset gathering appears to have become more expensive, as reflected in the 30% year-on-year rise in fee and commission expenses.

Other trends that warrant caution include an industry-wide shift towards lower-yielding index funds and the diminishing sheen of international advisory. Higher yields have also weighed on the business, reflected in a 9% decline in debt fund AUM to 1.81 trillion.

Following 13% rally in the stock in 2026, the stock trades at 35x FY28 estimated earnings per Bloomberg, leaving little room for further market shocks.

Also Read | Can technology fix ICICI Lombard's underwriting equation?

About the Author

Ananya Roy

Ananya Roy is the Founder of Credibull Capital, a SEBI-registered investment adviser, where she focuses on building disciplined, research-driven investment strategies for long-term wealth creation. A CFA charterholder with an MBA in Finance from a premier IIM and an engineering degree from NIT, she combines strong academic grounding with nearly 15 years of hands-on experience across the investment management spectrum.<br><br>Her career spans index construction, portfolio management, and private equity investing, giving her a 360-degree perspective on capital markets. Prior to founding Credibull Capital, she held key roles at Edelweiss, Reliance PMS, and Morningstar, where she was involved in fund management, equity research, and product development. This diverse exposure enables her to seamlessly connect macroeconomic trends with bottom-up stock selection.<br><br>Ananya is known for her ability to simplify complex financial concepts and translate them into actionable insights for investors. She writes extensively on the economy, market trends, regulatory developments, and personal finance, with her work also featured in leading publications such as Moneycontrol, The Economic Times, and Financial Express.<br><br>Deeply passionate about investing, she enjoys immersing herself in detailed industry analysis and company fundamentals, constantly seeking to uncover high-conviction opportunities. Her investment philosophy is rooted in patience, discipline, and a sharp focus on risk-adjusted returns.

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