ICICI AMC delivers on growth, but market volatility curtails profit

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. (AMC) clocked a healthy 16.3% year-on-year growth in operating revenue in the September quarter (Q2FY27) to ₹1,674 crore, supported by industry-beating growth in assets under management (AUM) and a high-yielding asset mix. However, net profit growth was limited to 6.1%, weighed down by lower other income.
AUM drives growth
Quarterly average AUM surged 13.7% to ₹12.4 trillion, led by its mainstay mutual funds which expanded 14.4% to ₹11.6 trillion. Equity hybrid and equity schemes registered 19.7% and 16.3% growth, respectively, helping the AMC retain its leadership in actively managed funds with 13.3% market share, and 26.4% in equity-oriented hybrid funds.