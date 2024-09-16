ICICI Prudential has growth cover in place | Stock Market News

ICICI Prudential has growth cover in place
Summary
- The renewed interest in ICICI Prudential is mainly owing to the faster annualized premium equivalent or total revenue growth of 34.4% in the June quarter, which has rekindled hopes of investors.
In July, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd shares finally crossed their previous all-time high of ₹724.30 seen almost three years ago on 8 September 2021. Despite the growth in embedded value at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 16% over the last two years to FY24, the company’s shares have faced valuation de-rating. Its price to embedded value multiple came down to 2.2x based on FY25 brokerages’ estimates from close to 3.2x for FY22.