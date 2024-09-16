ICICI Prudential has growth cover in place

For example, Indian accounting standards require recognition of entire customer acquisition cost such as commission paid to agents to be recognized upfront in the profit and loss account whereas IFRS 17 allows for the deferment of such costs. Along with the adoption of IFRS, there is also the demand for risk-based capital requirement instead of solvency based. The risk-based requirement allows for differential capital requirements based on the size and risk involved in the operations of an insurance company, instead of uniform solvency-based capital for all companies. The company’s management believes that, if the new capital parameter is introduced, it would mean lower capital requirement and aid higher growth.