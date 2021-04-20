ICICI Prudential Life gives enough cheer on Q4 metrics and outlook

What’s more is that much of the growth has come through margin friendly protection plans and non-participatory savings products. In fact, the share of market-linked products has dropped to just 48% of the total portfolio. This augurs well for the company’s profitability metrics going forward. For the fourth quarter too, profitability metrics shone. Value of new business (VNB) grew by 26% and new business margin expanded to 25.1%. The management has guided for further improvement in FY22. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd believe that the company is in a sweet spot and will deliver a higher return on embedded value. “We estimate ICICI Prulife to deliver 25%/26.5% CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) in new business APE/VNB growth over FY21-23, led by stable margin and controlled operating expenses, enabling 15% growth in operating return on embedded value," they wrote in a note.

