After a robust FY23, challenging times ahead of ICICI Pru1 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 06:35 PM IST
A key metric for insurance companies—the total annualised premium equivalent (APE), rose nearly 26.5% year-on-year (y-o-y) in Q4 and 11.7% y-o-y in FY23.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd ended FY23 on a strong note backed by impressive March quarter (Q4FY23) results. A key metric for insurance companies—the total annualised premium equivalent (APE), rose nearly 26.5% year-on-year (y-o-y) in Q4 and 11.7% y-o-y in FY23. Among the other highlights, its retail protection business saw a revival with APE growing by around 27.7% y-o-y in Q4.
