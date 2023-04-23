ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd ended FY23 on a strong note backed by impressive March quarter (Q4FY23) results. A key metric for insurance companies—the total annualised premium equivalent (APE), rose nearly 26.5% year-on-year (y-o-y) in Q4 and 11.7% y-o-y in FY23. Among the other highlights, its retail protection business saw a revival with APE growing by around 27.7% y-o-y in Q4.

But this failed to boost investors’ sentiment. On the contrary, the stock fell 2.5% on Friday. Downside risks from a slew of factors such as taxation changes related to high-ticket non-linked policies, regulatory changes in commissions and increased competition could have a bearing on the company’s growth trajectory, said analysts.

“We have concerns about growth next year (FY24) as it seems some sales have been advanced due to the income tax changes on the savings product. So, we aren’t sure if the sales will grow at the same pace in FY24," said Madhukar Ladha, director, Nuvama Institutional Equities. So, investors have to be mindful of a high-base effect in APE growth. The decline in share of sales from ICICI Bank channel has been a worry for investors in this stock. In FY23, the share of APE sourced from ICICI Bank fell 38% y-o-y.

“For most life insurers, the parent company’s bank or the main partner bank drives the growth from the bancassurance channel," said Ladha. As such, the competition in other bank channels from life insurers can play spoilsport for ICICI Prudential going ahead. To be sure, the company has taken efforts to diversify its distribution channel to other banks. These efforts have yielded some results; however, it remains to be seen if the momentum sustains. In this backdrop, all eyes would be on the strategic plans under the new managing director and chief executive officer, Anup Bagchi, who is set to assume office from 19 June.

Meanwhile, going by the commentary, the management does not seem to be too worried about risks to growth arising from aforementioned factors. But valuations suggest otherwise. “Overall, the outlook on growth and profitability is much sober than the solid recent past; however, the undemanding valuation (FY24E P/EV of 1.6x) appears to be pricing in the challenges ahead," said analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services. EV is embedded value. “As IPRU and other peers navigate through the changing regulatory and taxation landscape, shares will likely move laterally," added the Emkay report.