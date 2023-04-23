After a robust FY23, challenging times ahead of ICICI Pru

“For most life insurers, the parent company’s bank or the main partner bank drives the growth from the bancassurance channel," said Ladha. As such, the competition in other bank channels from life insurers can play spoilsport for ICICI Prudential going ahead. To be sure, the company has taken efforts to diversify its distribution channel to other banks. These efforts have yielded some results; however, it remains to be seen if the momentum sustains. In this backdrop, all eyes would be on the strategic plans under the new managing director and chief executive officer, Anup Bagchi, who is set to assume office from 19 June.