Despite ICICI Life’s good Q2, investors must watch these risks

ICICI Life Insurance has posted strong September-quarter (Q2FY27) results. Annualized premium equivalent (APE) grew 15.6% year-on-year to ₹2,799 crore, while value of new business (VNB) rose 20.3% to ₹712 crore. The faster growth in VNB expanded the margin by 98 basis points to 25.4%, largely aided by a better mix of protection (term) insurance products.
The year-on-year comparison also benefits from negative APE growth in Q2FY26. The second half of FY26 had a higher base, owing to a post-GST-exemption led spurt in business, which could weigh on H2FY27 and, consequently, overall growth for FY27.