ICICI Prudential Life stumbles amid Q1 woes; recovery in premium growth crucial
Summary
- In this calendar year so far, the stock has rallied around 23%, but for a meaningful upside from here, APE growth is crucial
Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd (ICICI Prudential Life) fell nearly 4% on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday, spurred by its lackluster June quarter (Q1FY24) results. Annualized premium equivalent (APE), a crucial metric, fell 4% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,461 crore in Q1. Sequentially, too, APE declined due to a high base in Q4FY23. Although APE experienced a drop in April, it marked a recovery in May and June.
