ICICI Prudential’s Q2 stumble to keep it on the backfoot against peers
For ICICI Prudential, Q2 performance was marred by muted Ulip sales and sluggish premium growth despite margin gains. The insurer now needs stronger growth levers to catch up with peers and restore investor confidence.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd’s stock is down about 10% so far in calendar year 2025, even as peers HDFC Life Insurance Co. Ltd and SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd have delivered positive returns. The company’s muted September-quarter (Q2FY26) performance suggests this lag may persist.