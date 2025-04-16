ICICI Prudential: Street is pinning hopes on margin recovery
Summary
- While annualized premium equivalent (APE) shrank in Q4FY25, ICICI Prudential’s margin recovery and disciplined cost control offered some relief. With valuations now attractive, the Street is watching closely for sustained gains in profitability.
Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd rose nearly 3% to ₹583 apiece on Wednesday, reacting to its March quarter (Q4FY25) results. The performance, however, was lacklustre, with the annualized premium equivalent (APE) falling 3.2% year-on-year to ₹3,502 crore.