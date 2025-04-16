ICICI Prudential: Street is pinning hopes on margin recovery

Coming to valuation, a popular tool for life insurance companies is the embedded value (EV) or modified form of book value that includes present value of future profits from existing business. ICICI Prudential’s EV per share is up from ₹294 in FY24 to ₹332 in FY25, but the stock price has dropped sharply from the peak of ₹796.8 apiece on 1 October. Thus, the price-to-EV multiple has shrunk from 2.4x at the peak to 1.8x based on the company’s FY25 reported EV.