ICICI Prulife gains in strength as life insurers show recovery in June

On an annualised premium equivalent basis, private life insurers reported a 16% year-on-year growth for June but a sharper 84% jump from the previous month. Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd point out that June is seasonally stronger than the previous months of a financial year. Moreover, business growth for life insurers is strongest during the second half of a financial year. “As Covid-restrictions have largely eased with new Covid cases on a decline, the premium run rate is expected to improve. Also, the first quarter of the fiscal year is generally the smallest for life insurers, so the full-year impact from lockdowns (most severe in May) should be limited," the Jefferies report said.

