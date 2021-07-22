ICICI Prulife’s profitability a comfort amid spike in claims

The silver lining for ICICI Prulife is that its protection business has held up. Margin-friendly protection plans shrank by a smaller 21%, mostly due to pandemic-related claims. The share of protection plans for ICICI is among the highest in the industry. This augurs well for the insurer’s future profitability. For the June quarter, ICICI Prulife did not disappoint on margins. Value of new business (VNB) margin improved from 23.6% in the last quarter to 29.4%. Analysts said the life insurer’s strategy to re-orient its product mix is paying off.

