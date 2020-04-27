ICICI PruLife’s profits cheers investors despite covid-19 cloud

The lockdown to curb covid-19 spread has significantly affected the sale of insurance products. This is evident in the March quarter numbers of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Business growth on an annualized premium equivalent (APE) basis declined 20% for the quarter largely because of a sharp drop in market-linked products. The company lost ₹400-500 crore of new business in the last 10 days of March because of the lockdown, said the management in a media call. Thus, APE growth for the full year also showed a decline of 5.4%.

Even so, ICICI PruLife managed to report healthy profitability metrics. Its value of new business (VNB) grew 20.9% while margins expanded to 21.7% for FY20. Profitability metrics improved over the past year, though its business growth has been hit since FY19. Perhaps this is what cheered investors as shares of the insurer surged more than 12% on Monday.

The key factor behind ICICI PruLife giving more bang for the buck in a declining growth environment is the rapidly rising share of protection and annuity products. The simple and no-frills term plans have done the life insurer a load of good as they are margin-friendly. Protection APE surged by 55% in Q4 even as that of market-linked products declined by 23% during FY20.

This has emboldened the management to keep its target of doubling its VNB. “Q1 will be a challenge. However, overall we do not see any change in our target of doubling VNB over three-four years," said N.S. Kannan, managing director and chief executive.

Whether or not the insurer is able to achieve this will depend on how fast its protection business continues to grow to compensate for the volatility in unit-linked insurance plans (Ulips). “The company’s Ulip-heavy top line is susceptible to the sharpest new premium drops among leaders and is unlikely to be fully compensated for by its relative protection outperformance," wrote analysts at Edelweiss Securities Ltd in a note.

Notwithstanding the rise on Monday, ICICI PruLife’s valuations are modest compared with peers. Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd notes that excluding Monday’s rise, the stock trades at 1.7 times its estimated embedded value for FY21.

