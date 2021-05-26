ICICI Prulife’s steady climb in valuations may sustain on growth efforts

But there is another, albeit smaller, push that could benefit ICICI Prulife’s growth. Its banking partners have also grown their deposit base sharply. In fact, deposit growth for banks have been faster in the March quarter. With deposits coming in droves, banks have begun to cut deposit rates. Jefferies points out that this may redirect funds into traditional insurance plans. “Even as the cut in deposit rates primarily reflects the strengthening of their deposit franchise, we believe that it will have a positive rub-off for cross-sell of financial products, especially where returns are guaranteed (like non-par products and annuities) as well as other traditional products like PAR," said a note from the brokerage.