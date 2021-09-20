Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd have notched the biggest gains among listed life insurers so far in 2021. Notwithstanding this, its valuation multiples are still modest compared with its peers.

The rally has been largely due to the insurer’s ability to arrest the contraction in business and even show a quick revival post the second covid wave.

ICICI Prulife has been able to show robust profitability, even during times of contraction in business. The company’s new business in terms of annualized premium equivalent (APE) grew 36% year-on-year in August. While that is strong for the company historically, it must be noted that the growth comes off a low base.

View Full Image Gaining ground

Also, its peers such as SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd and HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd reported even higher growth rates.

What’s more is that on a two-year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) basis, ICICI Prulife’s retail business shrank 2% in August against a 20% growth for SBI Life and 30% growth for HDFC Life.

In a nutshell, the life insurer has been able to bounce back from its low growth pace, but has still a long way to go.

Recall that in FY20, the life insurer had adopted a strategy to reduce its reliance on large ticket-size and market-linked products and focus more on protection business. That had led to a sharp fall in business thereafter, which has continued to pressure growth. The pandemic gave another blow to an already tepid growth rate.

Even so, ICICI Prulife has been able to keep its value of new business (VNB) intact in FY21 despite the pressure on growth. Its new business margin, though, has improved sharply to 25.1% in FY21 from 21.7%.

Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd expect margins to improve further to 26.5% for FY22.

“We expect high premium growth in FY22 and pay-offs from new distribution tie-ups. We see a 21% CAGR in VNB over FY21-24 aided by premium growth," they wrote in a note.

What will help ICICI Prulife in getting back to its high growth path are the various tie-ups with bancassurance partners and a renewed focus on group protection business.

While share price gains show that most of the positives have been factored in, modest valuations versus peers still leave room for upside.

