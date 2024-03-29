ICICI Securities delisting: A course correction better late than never
Summary
- Over the past five years, the earnings per share of I-Sec has doubled but the price-to-earnings multiple indicates a drop in valuation amid intense competition in the brokerage business
The delisting of ICICI Securities (I-Sec) has been approved by over two-thirds of its public shareholders facilitating its transition into a wholly owned subsidiary of ICICI Bank. Notably, the listing in April 2018 did not yield any material benefit to the parent bank. Thus, the move seems like a course correction.