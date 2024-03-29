ICICI Securities delisting: A course correction better late than never

Recall that ICICI Bank had resorted to an offer for sale to get I-Sec listed as there was no justification for a fresh issue of shares. The offer was priced at ₹520 per share, which was considered to be rather steep at the time with the price-to-earnings multiple at 30 times based on FY18 earnings per share of about ₹17. Consequently, the response to the offer was underwhelming and the listing day’s closing price stood at ₹445, almost 15% below the offer price.