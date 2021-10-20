ICICI Securities is firing on all cylinders

Yet another cheering metric from the brokerage was the addition of new customers, a record for a quarter. ICICI Securities added 5.8 million clients during the September quarter with the digital platform contributing the lion’s share. Interestingly, customers sourced from parent ICICI Bank have fallen to 23% from 55% a year ago. But the brokerage earns money only when its clients use its services actively. Here too, ICICI Securities seem to have improved. Its active client base grew 23% sequentially and is almost double from a year ago. The activation ratio improved to 74% from 63% in the June quarter. This augurs well for future revenues for the firm.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}