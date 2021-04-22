ICICI Securities Q4 show mirrors the equity market buoyancy

MUMBAI: ICICI Securities has reaped the benefits of a combination of buoyant equity markets, and an emerging trend of Indians increasingly putting their savings into equity. The effects were visible as net profit more than doubled for the March quarter, beating Street estimates by a mile.

Needless to say, shares jumped 5% on Thursday despite declines in broader market. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd have upgraded their earnings per share estimate for FY22 after this robust performance. The net profit beat comes on the back of an all-time high addition of customers in a single quarter, 3.5 lakh during the March quarter. But in a year when equities have lured many into investing, most brokerage firms have witnessed a surge in client additions. With the large customer base of parent ICICI Bank to access, faster customer addition is expected from ICICI Securities. That said, around 60% of the new customers are outside the parent’s base. This indicates that the brokerage firm is gaining market share in spite its parentage.

The company has also been able to defend its market share through new product launches. “Changes in ISEC’s product and sourcing strategy have yielded results over the past year. The ‘NEO’ plan has helped counter competition from discount brokers as well as some traditional brokers who offer discount plans," analysts at Motilal Oswal wrote in a note.

But adding new customers doesn’t guarantee revenue, unless clients use the services of the firm actively. Here too the company has performed better than before. ICICI Securities’s active client base grew 29% for the quarter to 1.91 million customers. The firm’s two main revenue streams are fees and commission through brokerage, distribution and advisory, and interest income through lending. Both these streams have grown at a fast pace.

Notwithstanding the 7.6% surge over the past one month, ICICI Securities’s shares are still 4.5% down so far in calendar 2021. Analysts believe that valuations continue to be modest in the wake of a strong performance.

