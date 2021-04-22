ICICI Securities Q4 show mirrors the equity market buoyancy

Needless to say, shares jumped 5% on Thursday despite declines in broader market. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd have upgraded their earnings per share estimate for FY22 after this robust performance. The net profit beat comes on the back of an all-time high addition of customers in a single quarter, 3.5 lakh during the March quarter. But in a year when equities have lured many into investing, most brokerage firms have witnessed a surge in client additions. With the large customer base of parent ICICI Bank to access, faster customer addition is expected from ICICI Securities. That said, around 60% of the new customers are outside the parent’s base. This indicates that the brokerage firm is gaining market share in spite its parentage.

