ICICI Securities’ diversification strategy in focus after Q4 dip2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 10:47 PM IST
Revenue from retail brokerage fell as much as 13% year-on-year (y-o-y) in Q4 and accounted for 36% of total income.
ICICI Securities Ltd’s shares fell by 4.6% on Thursday after disappointing March quarter (Q4FY23) results. With this, the stock has fallen by 30% in the past one year. A key concern for investors has been the declining share of income from retail brokerage. As the chart shows, retail brokerage income excluding interest in the total income has dropped to at least an eight-quarter low. Revenue from retail brokerage fell as much as 13% year-on-year (y-o-y) in Q4 and accounted for 36% of total income.
