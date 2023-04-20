ICICI Securities Ltd’s shares fell by 4.6% on Thursday after disappointing March quarter (Q4FY23) results. With this, the stock has fallen by 30% in the past one year. A key concern for investors has been the declining share of income from retail brokerage. As the chart shows, retail brokerage income excluding interest in the total income has dropped to at least an eight-quarter low. Revenue from retail brokerage fell as much as 13% year-on-year (y-o-y) in Q4 and accounted for 36% of total income.

The company’s total income has declined by 1% y-o-y to ₹885 crore. This is the second consecutive quarter of y-o-y drop in revenue. What’s more, a one-time provision and higher cost of funds led to a spike in cost-to-income ratio, resulting in net profit declining by 23% to Rs263 crore.

Graphic: Mint

ICICI Securities has been losing market share in its NSE active client base, falling to 7.1% from 8.4% in Q1FY23. While volatile market condition in the past one year is among the key reasons for the moderation in the active client base, intense competition too has had a bearing on this.

It augurs well that ICICI Securities is investing in technology and digital areas, which could aid its market share. However, “Continued investment in technology and franchise will keep operating expense ratios elevated in FY24, thereby keeping earnings growth in check," said an Axis Securities report dated 20 April. In this backdrop, ICICI Securities’ focus on diversifying revenue would hold it in good stead. In the Q4 earnings call, the company’s management said the diversification efforts have helped reduce dependence on cyclical components, which is cash equity broking. Note that the contribution from this segment dropped to 20% in Q4 from 31% in Q4FY22. Among other things, the company is also adding personal loans to existing loan disbursements, helping the diversifying efforts.

As such, the significant correction in ICICI Securities’ stock price has lowered valuations. The stock trades at 11 times FY24 estimated earnings, shows Bloomberg data. “Near-term headwinds are expected to persist for ICICI Securities given that the company continues to derive a large part of its revenue from the cyclical broking business as well as due to moderation in client additions and lower active customers. However, ICICI Securities’ efforts to onboard higher ARPU-generating customers and its unabated focus on revenue diversification to ensure stability is comforting," said Axis Securities. Near-term worries could limit sharp upsides in the stock.

