Icing on banking cake may start melting soon

The question is whether this will continue. Fresh data and anecdotal evidence suggest that the deposit rates are going up faster now than over the last few months. Data from the RBI suggests that as of 14 October, the term deposit rate for deposits of more than one year period was in the range of 5.45-6.10%. In mid-August, it had been in the range of 5.30-5.75%, which implies a jump of 35bps at the upper level. These rates should go up further in the coming months, implying that the repricing of deposits will now happen at a faster pace assuming the credit growth remains strong.