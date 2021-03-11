IDBI Bank is free of RBI’s intensive care, but will it fly?

That said, IDBI Bank is yet to fix its risk management and its slippage ratio. Its gross bad loan ratio is still around the same level when the lender was put under PCA. In short, the bank has just made provisions but its risk management and quality of loans is still a big concern. The pandemic has not made things easy for the bank. Over and above its bad loans, around 4% of its loans are stressed with overdue of more than 30 days or more. This means that incremental provisioning may not subside for the lender. The upshot is that profits may not improve significantly.

