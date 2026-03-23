IDBI Bank shares drop to new low after government fails to find a buyer, cancels stake-sale plan

IDBI’s asset quality improved sharply: the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio fell to 2.57% at the end of Q3 from 3.57% a year ago, and an unsustainable 22.4% at FY21-end. The provisions coverage ratio is over 99%. This means it has made provisions for 99% for its bad debts and the recovery of more than 1% from these loans would add to earnings.