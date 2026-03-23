IDBI Bank’s shares hit a new 52-week low of ₹66.45 on the NSE on Monday and have now lost almost 30% since 13 March after media reports that the central government may scrap its plan to sell a majority stake in the lender.
IDBI Bank shares drop to new low after government fails to find a buyer, cancels stake-sale plan
SummaryThe cancellation of the stake sale comes as a dampener to the government’s disinvestment efforts, although it may reinitiate the process at a more realistic valuation.
IDBI Bank’s shares hit a new 52-week low of ₹66.45 on the NSE on Monday and have now lost almost 30% since 13 March after media reports that the central government may scrap its plan to sell a majority stake in the lender.
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