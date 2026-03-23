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IDBI Bank shares drop to new low after government fails to find a buyer, cancels stake-sale plan

Ashish Agrawal
1 min read23 Mar 2026, 01:18 PM IST
IDBI Bank's net profit rose 39% y-o-y to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,570 crore in the nine months ended December, (Mint)
IDBI Bank's net profit rose 39% y-o-y to ₹7,570 crore in the nine months ended December, (Mint)
Summary

The cancellation of the stake sale comes as a dampener to the government’s disinvestment efforts, although it may reinitiate the process at a more realistic valuation.

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IDBI Bank’s shares hit a new 52-week low of 66.45 on the NSE on Monday and have now lost almost 30% since 13 March after media reports that the central government may scrap its plan to sell a majority stake in the lender.

IDBI Bank’s shares hit a new 52-week low of 66.45 on the NSE on Monday and have now lost almost 30% since 13 March after media reports that the central government may scrap its plan to sell a majority stake in the lender.

IDBI Bank is classified as a private sector bank even though the government and state-owned Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) together hold a 94.7% stake in it. The government had initiated the process to sell 60.7%, including LIC’s, along with management control, but the bids were below the reserve price of about 110 per share, according to media reports.

IDBI Bank is classified as a private sector bank even though the government and state-owned Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) together hold a 94.7% stake in it. The government had initiated the process to sell 60.7%, including LIC’s, along with management control, but the bids were below the reserve price of about 110 per share, according to media reports.

The cancellation of the stake sale comes as a dampener to the government’s disinvestment efforts, although it may reinitiate the process at a more realistic valuation. Alternatively, the government could reduce its stake by 10-15% through an offer for sale before considering the majority stake sale. IDBI’s low free float of 5% makes the stock price prone to manipulation, limiting room for fair market valuation.

Also Read | What should be done with RBI’s rising heap of government bonds?

The bank’s financial performance has improved notably in recent years. Net profit rose 39% year-on-year to 7,570 crore in the nine months ended December, after a 44% compounded annual growth rate during FY23-25.

Reversal of provisions

Earnings got a boost with higher recovery from non-performing assets, leading to a reversal of provisions. However, operating profit fell 1%, weighed down by lower interest income and higher interest outgo.

A scramble for deposits, besides the cut in the repo rate meant pressure on the net interest margin, which fell 112 basis points (bps) to 3.63%. However, this is still above the 3% that the State Bank of India reported.

Also Read | Bearish bets on HDFC Bank at record highs, volatility may persist

IDBI’s asset quality improved sharply: the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio fell to 2.57% at the end of Q3 from 3.57% a year ago, and an unsustainable 22.4% at FY21-end. The provisions coverage ratio is over 99%. This means it has made provisions for 99% for its bad debts and the recovery of more than 1% from these loans would add to earnings.

IDBI’s shares traded at 1.1 times the book value as of 31 December, lower than about 1.7 times for SBI. A re-initiation of the sale process by the government, besides GNPA trends, are variables that investors will watch closely.

Also Read | IDBI Bank’s privatization: An endless delay that should mystify us
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Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketIDBI Bank shares drop to new low after government fails to find a buyer, cancels stake-sale plan

IDBI Bank shares drop to new low after government fails to find a buyer, cancels stake-sale plan

Ashish Agrawal
1 min read23 Mar 2026, 01:18 PM IST
IDBI Bank's net profit rose 39% y-o-y to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,570 crore in the nine months ended December, (Mint)
IDBI Bank's net profit rose 39% y-o-y to ₹7,570 crore in the nine months ended December, (Mint)
Summary

The cancellation of the stake sale comes as a dampener to the government’s disinvestment efforts, although it may reinitiate the process at a more realistic valuation.

Gift this article

IDBI Bank’s shares hit a new 52-week low of 66.45 on the NSE on Monday and have now lost almost 30% since 13 March after media reports that the central government may scrap its plan to sell a majority stake in the lender.

IDBI Bank’s shares hit a new 52-week low of 66.45 on the NSE on Monday and have now lost almost 30% since 13 March after media reports that the central government may scrap its plan to sell a majority stake in the lender.

IDBI Bank is classified as a private sector bank even though the government and state-owned Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) together hold a 94.7% stake in it. The government had initiated the process to sell 60.7%, including LIC’s, along with management control, but the bids were below the reserve price of about 110 per share, according to media reports.

IDBI Bank is classified as a private sector bank even though the government and state-owned Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) together hold a 94.7% stake in it. The government had initiated the process to sell 60.7%, including LIC’s, along with management control, but the bids were below the reserve price of about 110 per share, according to media reports.

The cancellation of the stake sale comes as a dampener to the government’s disinvestment efforts, although it may reinitiate the process at a more realistic valuation. Alternatively, the government could reduce its stake by 10-15% through an offer for sale before considering the majority stake sale. IDBI’s low free float of 5% makes the stock price prone to manipulation, limiting room for fair market valuation.

Also Read | What should be done with RBI’s rising heap of government bonds?

The bank’s financial performance has improved notably in recent years. Net profit rose 39% year-on-year to 7,570 crore in the nine months ended December, after a 44% compounded annual growth rate during FY23-25.

Reversal of provisions

Earnings got a boost with higher recovery from non-performing assets, leading to a reversal of provisions. However, operating profit fell 1%, weighed down by lower interest income and higher interest outgo.

A scramble for deposits, besides the cut in the repo rate meant pressure on the net interest margin, which fell 112 basis points (bps) to 3.63%. However, this is still above the 3% that the State Bank of India reported.

Also Read | Bearish bets on HDFC Bank at record highs, volatility may persist

IDBI’s asset quality improved sharply: the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio fell to 2.57% at the end of Q3 from 3.57% a year ago, and an unsustainable 22.4% at FY21-end. The provisions coverage ratio is over 99%. This means it has made provisions for 99% for its bad debts and the recovery of more than 1% from these loans would add to earnings.

IDBI’s shares traded at 1.1 times the book value as of 31 December, lower than about 1.7 times for SBI. A re-initiation of the sale process by the government, besides GNPA trends, are variables that investors will watch closely.

Also Read | IDBI Bank’s privatization: An endless delay that should mystify us
Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketIDBI Bank shares drop to new low after government fails to find a buyer, cancels stake-sale plan
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