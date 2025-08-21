IDFC First Bank’s frequent equity dilution is becoming a pain for its shareholders
Summary
Due to frequent equity dilution, IDFC First Bank's number of equity shares has jumped by almost 80% to 8.6 billion between FY21 and FY26.
Old habits die hard. On Tuesday, IDFC First Bank Ltd completed yet another round of fundraising worth ₹2,623 crore, leading to more equity dilution and consequently value erosion for shareholders.
