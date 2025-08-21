Blame the legacy corporate loans. In its FY21 annual report, chief financial officer Sudhanshu Jain said these loans led to provisions and write-offs (known as credit costs) consuming about ₹2,000 crore of equity capital in the first couple of years. While the bank managed to tackle legacy loans and got a handle on provisions, a new problem emerged. From ₹1,660 crore in FY23, credit costs surged to ₹5,510 crore in FY25 due to non-performing assets (NPA) in microfinance loans. High credit costs led to net profit falling by nearly 50% year-on-year to ₹1,525 crore in FY25.