IDFC First Bank’s March quarter update has given some credence to investors’ hopes of stronger business growth from the bank. On Wednesday, the lender reported that its loan book grew at a brisk 10.09% for FY21, much higher than the industry’s growth. The fact that much of this was driven by retail is another positive for investors.

Retail assets formed 67% of total assets for the bank as of March. Of course, some of this increase is also through purchase of priority sector portfolios from other lenders.

Also Read | Why insolvency pros are living on the edge

Since the merger with Capital First Ltd in 2018, IDFC First Bank has morphed itself into a retail lender from a legacy infrastructure financier. Although the pandemic put paid to some of its efforts given the increase in stress in retail loans, the bank seems to be on track to fortify its retail business. Another sign of its growing retail footprint is the surge in low cost current and savings account (CASA) deposits. CASA rose to 51.95% as of March from 31.87% a year ago. To be sure, the bank reaped the benefit of forced savings during the pandemic. The pandemic forced households to save and much of these savings found their way into bank deposits since they are viewed as the safest and most liquid. Overall deposits, too, have grown at a stellar 43.15% year-on-year for the lender.

The bank has also raised Rs3,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) earlier this month. The lender priced its issue at Rs57.35 per share which values the bank at Rs35,550 crore. The additional funds would boost its capital ratios, and help in growing the balance sheet.

But beyond this lies the troubling fact that stress for most lenders has increased due to the second wave of the pandemic. Mobility restrictions and regional lockdowns have become more rampant now given that the infection curve is steep. IDFC First Bank is no exception and analysts, therefore, have flagged worries over asset quality. In March, bank shares have underperformed the broad market on such worries. Shares of IDFC First Bank have slipped 15% over the last one month, far higher than the 8% fall in the sector index.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via