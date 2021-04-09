IDFC First Bank gets it right with retail, but asset quality worries linger

Since the merger with Capital First Ltd in 2018, IDFC First Bank has morphed itself into a retail lender from a legacy infrastructure financier. Although the pandemic put paid to some of its efforts given the increase in stress in retail loans, the bank seems to be on track to fortify its retail business. Another sign of its growing retail footprint is the surge in low cost current and savings account (CASA) deposits. CASA rose to 51.95% as of March from 31.87% a year ago. To be sure, the bank reaped the benefit of forced savings during the pandemic. The pandemic forced households to save and much of these savings found their way into bank deposits since they are viewed as the safest and most liquid. Overall deposits, too, have grown at a stellar 43.15% year-on-year for the lender.

