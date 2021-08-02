IDFC First Bank Ltd ’s investors have been disappointed by the lender’s June quarter performance. The bank reported a quarterly loss as against expectations of a profit because of slippages in a large infrastructure loan account.

The private sector lender’s gross bad loan rose to 4.61% of its book from 4.15% in the quarter before. Much of the pain seems to have emanated from a single large infrastructure account that slipped during the quarter. The borrower was a Mumbai-based toll road account to which the bank has an exposure of Rs854 crore. This slippage increased the bad loan ratio of the infrastructure segment to a massive 15% from just 5.7% in the March quarter. “This toll road account continued to repay its dues, partially, even during this quarter which was affected by second wave (Q1-FY22), the principal outstanding has come down by Rs. 19 crore during Q1 FY22. The Bank carries Rs. 154 crore provision on this account," the bank said in its earnings presentation.

The bank has restructured Rs1,895 crore worth of loans in total, or 2.01% of the loan book, as of June. During the quarter, though, the bank didn’t ease loan covenants through recast. Beyond the infrastructure hit, bad loan ratios have in fact declined sequentially for the bank. Retail bad loan ratio was down to 3.86% from 4.01% in the previous quarter and that of the corporate loan book dropped to 2.91%.

Although the outlook on asset quality is uncertain, it does not look bleak. Collection efficiencies have improved since June. But the over 2% drop in the bank’s shares in early trade today is more than just the reaction to its quarterly loss. Perhaps what is bothering investors is the bank’s modest provisioning coverage ratio. The coverage ratio was 51%.

But investors should take comfort from the healthy core operating metrics of the bank. IDFC First Bank’s core operating profit, excluding treasury gains, grew by 8% year-on-year. Improvement in margins boosted net interest income even as the loan book shrank sequentially. It should be noted that the bank’s large corporate loans showed a sequential increase of 16% even as all other parts of the loan portfolio shrank.

