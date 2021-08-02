IDFC First Bank irks investors as infra pain comes back to haunt in Q1

The private sector lender’s gross bad loan rose to 4.61% of its book from 4.15% in the quarter before. Much of the pain seems to have emanated from a single large infrastructure account that slipped during the quarter. The borrower was a Mumbai-based toll road account to which the bank has an exposure of Rs854 crore. This slippage increased the bad loan ratio of the infrastructure segment to a massive 15% from just 5.7% in the March quarter. “This toll road account continued to repay its dues, partially, even during this quarter which was affected by second wave (Q1-FY22), the principal outstanding has come down by Rs. 19 crore during Q1 FY22. The Bank carries Rs. 154 crore provision on this account," the bank said in its earnings presentation.

