IDFC First Bank’s investors like its retail version but stress has only risen

The bank’s headline bad loan metrics do not show undue stress. To be sure, legacy infrastructure loans continue to be a bother. But the increasing share of more secure retail loans should resolve this issue to some extent in the coming quarters. Retail loans have risen to 67% of the total loan book as of March. However, the lender is not immune to the second wave of the pandemic and the economic impact of the same. Indeed, the performance of the retail book, too, has come under pressure. Bad loans formed 4.01% of the retail book, higher than 3.88% in the December quarter. The bank ended up dipping into provisions set aside specifically for the pandemic’s risks to the extent of Rs2,100 crore. The lender’s provision coverage ratio of 53% does not seem adequate to ward off risks that could arise from the pandemic, even though the bank has increased it dramatically from the previous quarters. Analysts believe that a combination of recovery and write-offs would increase the coverage ratio. “Basel disclosures indicate slippages rate of 6% for FY21, which is on higher side compared with peers, although provision coverage is similar to mid-sized peers and should gradually be up on recovery and write-off," wrote analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd in a note.

